Bellator 263 Fighter Salaries

Bellator 263 goes down this weekend in Los Angeles, and the California State Athletic Commission has released the fighter purse info for the event (first reported by MMA Junkie).
Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire: ($250,000 to show, $1,000,000 win bonus)
A.J. McKee: ($150,000 to show, $1,000,000 win bonus)
Mads Burnell: ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)
Emmanuel Sanchez: ($61,000 to show, $61,000 win bonus)
Manny Muro: $26,000
Usman Nurmagomedov: ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)
Islam Mamedov: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Brent Primus: $50,000
Chris Gonzalez: ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus)
Goiti Yamauchi: ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus)
Ilare Joanne: ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)
Vanessa Porto: ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)
Daniel Carey: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Gadzhi Rabadanov: ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
Khasan Magomedsharipov: $25,000
Jonathan Quiroz: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Johnny Cisneros: ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)
Joshua Jones: ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)
Kiefer Crosbie: $50,000
Georgi Karakhanyan: $70,000
Brian Moore: ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
Jordan Winski: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)