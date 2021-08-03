UFC 265 Prelim Breakout Star: Johnny Munoz Jr.

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Johnny Munoz Jr.

Nickname – Kid Kvenbo

Affiliation – CQuence Jiu Jitsu

From – Corona, California

Height – 5’9″

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 10-1 (0-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

In his UFC debut, Johnny Munoz took a short notice bout against hot prospect Nate Maness. Despite getting the assignment that week, Munoz put together a really strong fight. He clearly won the first round and some members of the media thought he took the 3rd as well. All of that can be attributed to his tough grappling and the pace he brings with it. That alone makes him a tough out for anybody at featherweight.

Why he has been overlooked

The loss in a debut is always going to take the steam off of a prospect. The fact that it was nine months ago also does not help the situation. But even given those tow pieces, Vegas has installed him as a substantial favorite at +235 (Odds by FanDuel). So even though the fans may not be as hyped on him as they should be, there is sure a lot of people who have faith in him getting the job done.

What makes this a good match-up

Jamey Simmons is another fighter who took a short notice fight against a top level opponent. In this case, he faced a bit harder competition in Giga Chikadze. The similarities don’t end there. Simmons also likes to shoot the takedown and work from the top with a fast pace. The difference is that Munoz has done so against higher level of competition. He also tends to be much more technical than Simmons who powers through with pure strength more often. As a result, a good wrestler like Munoz should control the fight here and get the win.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 222-107-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)