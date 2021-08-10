Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Danielle O’Toole

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Danielle O’Toole.

The former All-American pitcher talks to the boys about representing Mexico during the 2020 Olympics, chasing down Pau Gasol (and running into Yao Ming) while in Tokyo, growing up a fan of the Jackass franchise and how she ultimately ended up getting a role alongside Johnny Knoxville and the gang in their upcoming movie.

SHOW NOTES:

Olympic softball gold medal game delivers home run for the sport, buzzes on social media

2020 Olympics Baseball/Softball Results

Former Arizona softball ace Danielle O’Toole appears in new Jackass Forever trailer

