ONE: Battleground II Results & Recap

ONE: Battleground II, the second of a three-event series recorded at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 30th, went to air on August 13th (Singapore time).

At the top of the card, former UFC lightweight and TUF: China winner Zhang Lipeng made a successful ONE Championship debut, defeating former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang by unanimous decision.

Zhang (31-11-2), improved his post-UFC record to 23-2-1 and inserted himself straight into the ONE lightweight title picture. Filipino legend Folayang (22-12), lost his fourth straight and at 36, will now face an uphill battle to return to title contention.

The co-main event featured yet another former champion at a crossroads.

Former ONE strawweight champion Alex Silva (10-6) snapped a two-fight losing skid, defeating China’s Miao Li Tao (6-4) by unanimous decision. The 38-year-old was likely facing a similar situation to the aforementioned Folayang, however, he will live to fight another day in the race for the strawweight belt.

Another longtime ONE staple Alain Ngalani (4-6, 1NC) looked to be on his way to a much-needed win of his own, dominating hulking Norwegian Thomas Narmo (4-0, 1NC) with a vast array of kicks. However, his hopes were scuppered when he landed an accidental kick to the groin of his downed opponent. The bout was declared a no contest, as Narmo was unable to continue.

Elsewhere on the card, Indonesia’s Eko Roni Saputra (5-1) extended his winning run to five, blasting China’s Liu Peng Shuai (6-7) with a huge right hand just 10 seconds into the opening frame, while India’s Rahul Raju (8-6) survived a torrid first round against Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Nergui (5-3-1) to claim a submission win of his own.

ONE: Battleground II Full Results:

Lightweight MMA: Zhang Lipeng (China) defeated Eduard Folayang (Philippines) by unanimous decision

Strawweight MMA: Alex Silva (Brazil) defeated Miao Li Tao (China) by unanimous decision

Heavyweight MMA: Thomas Narmo (Norway) vs. Alain Ngalani (Hong Kong) declared a no contest due to an accidental groin strike

Flyweight MMA: Eko Roni Saputra (Indonesia) defeated Liu Peng Shuai (China) by R1 (0:10) knockout

Lightweight MMA: Rahul Raju (India) defeated Otgonbaatar Nergui (Mongolia) by R2 (3:54) submission (rear-naked choke)