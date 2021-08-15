Paul Pogba ties English Premier League record for most assists in one game

Paul Pogba of Lagny-sur-Marne, France tied the English Premier League record for most assists in a game on Saturday. On the opening day of the English Premier League, Pogba registered four assists in a convincing 5-1 Manchester United win over Leeds United.

Pogba, a central midfielder, assisted on goals by Bruno Fernandes of Maia, Portugal in the 30th minute, Mason Greenwood of Wibsey, England in the 52nd minute, Fernandes again in the 54th minute, and Fred (also known as Federico Rodrigues de Paula Santos) of Belo Horizonte, Brazil in the 68th minute.

It was also a memorable game for Fernandes. That is because he notched a hat trick, as he also scored in the 60th minute.

Seven other players have notched four assists in one game. According to talksport.com, they are Dennis Bergkamp, Jose Antonio Reyes, Cesc Fabregas, Emmanuel Adebayor, Santi Cazorla, Dusan Tadic, and Harry Kane.

Bergkamp of Amsterdam, Netherlands had four assists in a 5-0 Arsenal win over Leicester City on February 20, 1999. The former striker had two assists on goals by Nicolas Anelka of Le Chesnay, France.

Reyes of Utrera, Spain, had four assists in a 7-0 Arsenal win over Middlesbrough on January 14, 2006. The winger, who died in a car accident in 2019 at age 35, helped set up two goals by Thierry Henry.

Fabregas of Arenys de Mar, Spain, had four assists in a 6-2 Arsenal win over Blackburn on October 4, 2009. The central midfielder had 73 assists with Arsenal in English Premier League action from 2004 to 2011.

Adebayor of Lome, Togo had four assists in a 5-0 Tottenham win over Newcastle on February 11, 2012. All four of Adebayor’s goal came in the first half, and the Togolese striker also scored a goal.

Cazorla, a midfielder from Llanera, Spain, had four assists in a 4-1 Arsenal win over Wigan Athletic on May 14, 2013. Tadic, a midfielder from Backa Topola, Serbia, had one goal and four assists in a 9-0 Southampton win over Sunderland on October 18, 2014. Three of Southampton’s nine goals were own goals. Finally, Kane of Walthamstow, England, had one goal and four assists in a 5-2 Tottenham win over Southampton on September 20, 2020. This was also a huge game for Son Heung-min of Chuncheon-si, South Korea, who scored four goals.