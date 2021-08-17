ONE Announces Atomweight Grand Prix

MMA Manifesto

August 17, 2021 2:27 pm

ONE Announces Landmark Empower Event, Featuring Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix

 

ONE Championship has announced a new date for ONE: Empower, the landmark all-female event featuring the opening round of their atomweight grand prix.

Empower will air live on September 3rd (Singapore time), from the promotion’s home arena, the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 28th, but like many sporting events, was scuppered by COVID-19 issues.

The event will be headlined by a women’s strawweight world title bout, as Chinese superstar and long-time champion Xiong Jing Nan defends her belt against Brazilian contender, Michelle Nicolini.

The rest of the card will be the atomweight grand prix quarter finals, while the prelims will feature a women’s strawweight Muay Thai bout, while ONE will cover all bases with two grand prix alternate bouts.

 

ONE: Empower Full Lineup:

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title:

Xiong Jing Nan (China) (C) vs. Michelle Nicolini

ONE women’s atomweight MMA grand prix quarterfinals:

Seo Hee Ham (Korea) vs. Denice Zamboanga (Philippines)

Alyona Rassohyna (Ukraine) vs. Stamp Fairtex (Thailand)

Meng Bo (China) vs. Ritu Phogat (India)

Itsuki Hirata (Japan) vs. Alyse Anderson (United States)

Womens’s atomwight kickboxing bout:

Cristina Morales (Spain) vs. Anissa Meksen (France)

Women’s strawweight Muay Thai bout:

Jackie Buntan (United States) vs Daniela Lopez (Argentina)

Atomweight grand prix alternate bouts:

Mei Yamaguchi (Japan) vs. Julie Mezabarba (Brazil)

Grace Cleveland (United States) vs. Bi Nguyen (Vietnam) OR Jenelyn Olsim (Philippines)*

*The winner of Nguyen vs. Olsim at ONE: Battleground III progresses to the grand prix alternate bout. The fight took place on July 30th but goes to air August 27th.

 

