Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Chris Ivy

The HOVG Podcast: Chris Ivy

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Chris Ivy

By August 17, 2021 1:11 am

By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Ivy.

The longtime collector talks to the boys about what he does as Director of Sports Auctions for Heritage, tells the story of three of his more profitable pieces (including The Black Swamp Find), shares his “holy grail” item and promotes the recent Willie McCovey collection.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

UNC Nothing Yet: A Million-Dollar Michael Jordan Jersey From His NCAA Championship Season Heads to Auction

Man Finds Rare $3 Million Baseball Card Collection in the Attic

From World Series rings to an MVP Award, Willie McCovey Collection highlights Heritage summer auction

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

39m

Mets 39m ago

When Pete Alonso hit a two run triple to tie the game in the top of the 5th, and Dom Smith gave the Mets the lead with a sacrifice fly, it (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home