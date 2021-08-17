The HOVG Podcast: Chris Ivy

By The Hall of Very Good | August 17, 2021 1:11 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Ivy.

The longtime collector talks to the boys about what he does as Director of Sports Auctions for Heritage, tells the story of three of his more profitable pieces (including The Black Swamp Find), shares his “holy grail” item and promotes the recent Willie McCovey collection.

SHOW NOTES:

$1.38 million: Price paid tonight at @HeritageAuction for a Michael Jordan jersey worn by MJ from the 1982-83 season at UNC pic.twitter.com/CwResj9WLE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 8, 2021

UNC Nothing Yet: A Million-Dollar Michael Jordan Jersey From His NCAA Championship Season Heads to Auction

Man Finds Rare $3 Million Baseball Card Collection in the Attic

From World Series rings to an MVP Award, Willie McCovey Collection highlights Heritage summer auction

