The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 35: Sam Alvey

Name: Sam Alvey

Opponent: Wellington Turman

Odds: +132 (bet $100 to win $132) **Odds by FanDuel

It’s hard to imagine laying your hard earned money on a fighter who hasn’t picked up a victory in 6 straight fights. However, the recent run of Sam Alvey is not nearly as bad as the end result on his record. In the middle of that run is a draw with Da Un Jung, who recently dominated William Knight. In that fight, nearly every media member scored the fight for Alvey. Similarly, he had a close split decision with Ryan Spann, who is now ranked #11 in the UFC’s official rankings. These close calls are definitely why Alvey is getting another shot.

So why trust him this time to edge it out?

Alvey faces off this weekend against Wellington Turman – a guy who is coming off back-to-back knockout losses. Furthermore, the first of those came against a guy in Andrew Sanchez that we don’t particularly think of as having great boxing. Alvey just needs to catch one of those trademark counter lefts, and I think he gets back in the win column doing just that.

2021 Record: 8-16 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($420)

Return on Investment: -13%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

