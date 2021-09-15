Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun retires at age 37

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun of Mission Hills, CA has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball at the age of 37 according to ESPN. Braun played 14 seasons with the Brewers from 2007 to 2020.

Braun did not play with the Brewers in 2021 after Milwaukee did not decide to exercise his $15 million option in his contract. Last season Braun only batted .233 with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in during 39 games. He missed significant time due to a core muscle injury.

During his career, Braun was the Brewers franchise leader in home runs (352). He had 101 more home runs than Robin Yount, who is second on the list with 251. In 1766 games, Braun scored 1080 runs, and had 1963 hits, 408 doubles, 49 triples, 1154 runs batted in, 216 stolen bases, 586 walks, a .296 batting average, a .358 on base percentage, a .532 slugging percentage, a .891 on base plus slugging percentage (OPS), 3525 total bases, 77 times hit by a pitch, and 44 sacrifice flies.

Throughout Braun’s career, he led Major League Baseball eight times in single season categories. In 2007, Braun was named the National League rookie of the year after leading the senior circuit with a .634 slugging percentage. He also led the National League in hits (203) in 2009, slugging percentage (.597), and on base plus slugging percentage (.994) in 2011, and runs (108), home runs (41), on base plus slugging percentage (.987) and total bases (356) in 2012.

For five straight seasons from 2008 to 2012, Braun was a National League All-Star. He was also named a National League All-Star in 2015.

However, Braun’s career included controversy. In 2013, he was suspended 65 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy. After his suspension, Braun was only an All-Star only once in his career. The suspension may hurt his chances of making it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Brewers meanwhile have not seemed to miss Braun this season. With a record of 89 wins and 57 losses Milwaukee has a 13 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.