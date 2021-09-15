MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 15/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Pannie Kianzad (15-5) vs Raquel Pennington (11-8) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann – Sept 18th

Niklas Motta (12-3) vs Cameron VanCamp (15-5-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann – Sept 18th

Emily Whitmire (4-4) vs Hannah Goldy (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann – Sept 18th

Joaquin Buckley (12-4) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann – Sept 18th

Bantamweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) vs Brian Ortega (15-1) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) vs Lauren Murphy (15-4) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Robbie Lawler (28-15) vs Nick Diaz (26-9) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Fernando Padilla (14-4) vs Sean Soriano (14-7) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Kevin Holland (21-7) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Marina Rodriguez (15-1-2) vs Mackenzie Dern (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Dern – Oct 9th

Mariya Agapova (9-2) vs Sabina Mazo (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Dern – Oct 9th

Maryna Moroz (10-3) vs Luana Carolina (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

L’udovit Klein (17-3) vs Nate Landwehr (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

Andrei Arlovski (31-20, 2 NC) vs Carlos Felipe (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

Istela Nunes (7-1, 1 NC) vs Ariane Carnelossi (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Oct 16th

Amanda Ribas (10-2) vs Virna Jandiroba (17-2) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) vs Li Jingliang (17-6) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Bellator

Yoel Romero (13-5) vs Phil Davis (22-6) – Bellator 266 – Sept 18th

ONE Championship

Lightweight Championship: Christian Lee (15-3) vs Rae Yoon Ok (15-3) – ONE Championship: Revolution – Sept 24th

