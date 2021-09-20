The Livest Dog at UFC 266: Cynthia Calvillo

Name: Cynthia Calvillo

Opponent: Jessica Andrade

Odds: +220 (bet $100 to win $220) **Odds by FanDuel

I expect these odds appeared at this point for a number of reasons. One of the main ones is that Andrade is a former champion and with that comes some gravitas. In addition, she also has a style that is pleasing to watch and particularly dangerous at any moment.

However, what I’ve found from Andrade is that when she has been in any weight class other than strawweight (and even a bit at strawweight), she has had some difficulties with getting taken down. Valentina Shevchenko took her down, seemingly at will during her title fight. But it isn’t just the champ. Tecia Torres, for instance, had success with the takedowns against her.

As a result, I think Calvillo has a real path to victory here. Not only is she a good wrestler, she’s showed that she can work around a striking deficit to get to the legs and control her opponent. If she does that early here, I think we cash a nice sized underdog.

2021 Record: 10-17 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($192)

Return on Investment: -6%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

