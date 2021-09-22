bellator 266 fighter salaries

Despite putting in a lackluster effort on Saturday and coming out on the losing end in his Bellator debut, Yoel Romero was the top earner at Bellator 266.
Here are the fighter salaries, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.
(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)
Yoel Romero: $150,000
Phil Davis: $100,000
Neiman Gracie: $100,000
Saul Rogers: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)
Mark Lemminger: $40,000
Anthony Adams: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)
DeAnna Bennett: $38,600 ($27,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,400 fine for missing weight)
Alex Polizzi: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)
Georgi Karakhanyan: $35,000
Khalid Murtazaliev: $33,000
Christian Edwards: $30,000
Alejandra Lara: $27,700 ($25,000 to show, $2,700 from Bennett for missing weight)
Ben Parrish: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Grant Neal: $16,000
Abraham Vaesau: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Khalan Gracie: $5,000
Jesse Delgado: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Bobby Seronio III: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Shane Keefe: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Edwin De Los Santos: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Albert Gonzalez: $3,000
Socrates Hernandez: $2,000
Joshua Dillon: $2,000
Jon Adams: $1,500