Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 5/21

By October 5, 2021 9:55 am

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator, and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 321
2 2 Taneisha Tennant Fthr/Bantamwgt 222.5
3 3 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 167.5
4 4 Emily Ducote Strawweight 158
5 5 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 142
6 6 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 91.5
7 7 Helen Peralta Flyweight 83
8 8 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 70
9 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 58
9 9 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 58
11 11 Josee Storts Flyweight 55
12 12 Juliana Miller Flyweight 54
13 13 Fatima Kline Strawweight 50
13 13 Kayla Yontef Fthr/Bantamwgt 50
15 15 Emilee King Flyweight 48
16 16 Hope Chase Fthr/Bantamwgt 46
17 17 Alexa Culp Strawweight 45
17 17 Claire Guthrie Flyweight 45
19 20 Courtney King Fthr/Bantamwgt 36
20 24 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 24.5
20 24 Lisa Verzosa Fthr/Bantamwgt 24.5
22 26 Linda Mihalec Atomweight 23
23 27 Meaghan Penning Strawweight 20
24 28 Serena de Jesus Fthr/Bantamwgt 18
25 29 Danielle Taylor Strawweight 15
26 30 Liz Tracy Strawweight 14
27 31 Elise Pone Flyweight 10
27 31 Jodie Esquibel Strawweight 10
27 31 Natalie Salcedo Atomweight 10
30 34 Marisa Messer-Belenchia Atomweight 9
31 35 Daiana Torquato Flyweight 8
31 35 Lauren Mueller Fthr/Bantamwgt 8
33 37 Samantha Self Atomweight 5
34 38 Ariana  Melendez Strawweight 0
34 38 Brittney Cloudy Fthr/Bantamwgt 0
34 38 Chrissy Yandoli Flyweight 0
34 38 Cynthia Arceo Strawweight 0
34 38 Kara Vislosky Atomweight 0
34 38 Katie Perez Atomweight 0
34 38 Katie Saull Atomweight 0
34 38 Kendal Holowell Strawweight 0
34 38 Maria Favela Flyweight 0
34 38 Monique Adriane Atomweight 0
34 38 Paulina Granados Atomweight 0
34 38 Tabatha Watkins Atomweight 0

Invicta Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights
Flyweights
Strawweights
Atomweights

 

