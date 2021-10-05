Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 5/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator, and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Alesha Zappitella
|Atomweight
|321
|2
|2
|Taneisha Tennant
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|222.5
|3
|3
|Karina Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|167.5
|4
|4
|Emily Ducote
|Strawweight
|158
|5
|5
|Stephanie Geltmacher
|Flyweight
|142
|6
|6
|Lindsey VanZandt
|Atomweight
|91.5
|7
|7
|Helen Peralta
|Flyweight
|83
|8
|8
|Jessica Delboni
|Atomweight
|70
|9
|9
|Brogan Walker-Sanchez
|Flyweight
|58
|9
|9
|Caitlin Sammons
|Flyweight
|58
|11
|11
|Josee Storts
|Flyweight
|55
|12
|12
|Juliana Miller
|Flyweight
|54
|13
|13
|Fatima Kline
|Strawweight
|50
|13
|13
|Kayla Yontef
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|50
|15
|15
|Emilee King
|Flyweight
|48
|16
|16
|Hope Chase
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|46
|17
|17
|Alexa Culp
|Strawweight
|45
|17
|17
|Claire Guthrie
|Flyweight
|45
|19
|20
|Courtney King
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|36
|20
|24
|Jillian Decoursey
|Atomweight
|24.5
|20
|24
|Lisa Verzosa
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|24.5
|22
|26
|Linda Mihalec
|Atomweight
|23
|23
|27
|Meaghan Penning
|Strawweight
|20
|24
|28
|Serena de Jesus
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|18
|25
|29
|Danielle Taylor
|Strawweight
|15
|26
|30
|Liz Tracy
|Strawweight
|14
|27
|31
|Elise Pone
|Flyweight
|10
|27
|31
|Jodie Esquibel
|Strawweight
|10
|27
|31
|Natalie Salcedo
|Atomweight
|10
|30
|34
|Marisa Messer-Belenchia
|Atomweight
|9
|31
|35
|Daiana Torquato
|Flyweight
|8
|31
|35
|Lauren Mueller
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|8
|33
|37
|Samantha Self
|Atomweight
|5
|34
|38
|Ariana Melendez
|Strawweight
|0
|34
|38
|Brittney Cloudy
|Fthr/Bantamwgt
|0
|34
|38
|Chrissy Yandoli
|Flyweight
|0
|34
|38
|Cynthia Arceo
|Strawweight
|0
|34
|38
|Kara Vislosky
|Atomweight
|0
|34
|38
|Katie Perez
|Atomweight
|0
|34
|38
|Katie Saull
|Atomweight
|0
|34
|38
|Kendal Holowell
|Strawweight
|0
|34
|38
|Maria Favela
|Flyweight
|0
|34
|38
|Monique Adriane
|Atomweight
|0
|34
|38
|Paulina Granados
|Atomweight
|0
|34
|38
|Tabatha Watkins
|Atomweight
|0
