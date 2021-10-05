The HOVG Podcast: Nick Davis

Hall of Very Good

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nick Davis.

The director of “Once Upon a Time in Queens” talks to the boys about growing up a lifelong New York Mets fan, the similarities between their 1986 World Series-winning team and the band Nirvana, who he wishes he could’ve interviewed for his 30 for 30 documentary and, of course, the excitement of showing the world Ed Hearn’s balls.

SHOW NOTES:

‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’ details love affair between NYC, 1986 Mets

A Bag of Balls, A Lot of Questions

Mets to drop Foster amid racial controversy

NICK’S BOOK

