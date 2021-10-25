Bellator 268 Fighter Salaries

Champ Vadim Nemkov prevailed at Bellator 268, successfully defending his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship and punching his ticket to the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.
(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)
Vadim Nemkov: $250,000 ($175,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus)
Corey Anderson: $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)
Julius Anglickas: $150,000
Ryan Bader: $150,000
Benson Henderson: $150,000
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov: $70,000
Mukhamed Berkhamov: $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)
Brent Primus: $50,000
Henry Corrales: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
Karl Abrektson: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
Nick Browne: $37,200 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $1,200 from Lee for missing weight)
Jaleel Willis: $24,000
Jaylon Bates: $20,000
Javier Torres: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Lance Gibson Jr.: $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)
Gregory Milliard: $13,000
Vladyslav Parubchenko: $10,000
Sumiko Inaba: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Bobby Lee: $9,600 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight)
Sullivan Cauley: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)
Randi Field: $4,000
Raymond Pina: $3,000
Raphael Montini: $2,500
Deon Clash: $2,000