Atlanta Braves win 2021 World Series

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Braves baseball organization are World Series champions. After winning the World Series as the Boston Braves in 1914, as the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, and as the Atlanta Braves in 1995, the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title in 26 years on Tuesday. They defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 at Minute Maid Park to win the 2021 World Series four games to two in the best out of seven series.

The star for the Braves organization in game six was starting pitcher Max Fried of Santa Monica, CA. In six innings of work, Fried shut down a very talented Astros offensive lineup, where he only needed to throw 74 pitches.

With masterful control, Fried got the job done. Of his 74 pitches, 50 were strikes. Fried also had six strikeouts compared to zero walks, and gave up only four hits.

The result in game six was in direct contrast to the struggles Fried faced in game two of the World Series in Houston on October 27. In that contest, he gave up six earned runs in five innings of work.

Offensively for the Astros on Tuesday, three Braves hit home runs. Designated hitter Jorge Soler of La Habana, Cuba hit a three-run shot in the third inning. Dansby Swanson of Kennesaw, GA hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Then, Canadian Freddie Freeman hit a monster blast in the seventh inning.

Soler meanwhile was named the World Series most valuable player and became only the second Cuban-born player to receive the honour. The first was pitcher Livan Hernandez of Villa Clara, Cuba who was the World Series MVP with the Florida Marlins in 1997. Soler meanwhile, batted .300 with three home runs and six runs batted in. During 23 plate appearances and 20 at bats, Soler scored four runs, and had six hits, one double, three walks, 16 total bases, an on base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .800.