Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 5

5:30am: 2021 U23 World Championship (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)

8:50am: UFC 269 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: 2021 Folkstyle Tour of America King and Queen of the Mountain (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Artem Haroyan vs. Lewis Crocker/Celso Neves vs. Padraig McCrory (ESPN+)

2:30pm: Matteo Signani vs. Ruben Diaz/Francesco Grandelli vs. Mauro Forte (DAZN)

3:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

3:00pm: Bellator 270 Prelims (YouTube)

3:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

4:00pm: Canelo vs. Plant Weigh-Ins (YouTube/Twitter)

5:00pm: Bellator 270 (Showtime)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 187 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show Live from Las Vegas (DAZN)

7:55pm: Maiva Hamadouche vs. Mikaela Mayer/Luis Melendez vs. Thomas Mattice (ESPN+)

9:00pm: UFC 268 Embedded (ESPN+)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 117 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: LUX 18 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday November 6

1:00am: State of Boxing Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:30am: 2021 U23 World Championship (FloWrestling)

6:00am: Full Metal Muay Thai ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2021 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Athena Nationals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Monster Match Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 1st ADCC North American Trial (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: 2021 Folkstyle Tour of America King and Queen of the Mountain (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Purdue vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Emmanuel (ESPN+)

6:00pm: UFC 268 Early Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Sacred Heart vs. American (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fight Night Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

7:00pm: BJJ Stars 7 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: UFC 268 Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

8:00pm: Purdue vs. Rider (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Mamba Fight Night 9 ($24.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Oklahoma Boxing & Combat Sports: Fall Brawl ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fight Night: New York ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Caleb Plant vs. Saul Alvarez/Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero ($79.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: UFC 268 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday November 7

1:00am: UFC 268 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 268 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

5:30am: 2021 U23 World Championship (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 NHSCA Fall National Duals (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 Clarion Open (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 Southeast Open (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Barbarian Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 1st ADCC North American Trial (FloGrappling)

10:00am: 2021 Northern Colorado Quat Meet (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2021 Folkstyle Tour of America King and Queen of the Mountain (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: CES MMA 65 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: XFN 39 (FloCombat)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A mega, mega huge Saturday night, which feels like we haven’t gotten a big boxing/UFC Saturday night in some time.

1. UFC 268: Has a lot to live up to after last week’s excellent (and more importantly, FREE) PPV card.

2. Caleb Plant vs. Saul Alvarez/Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero: An absolutely wretched undercard, otherwise, this would probably be higher. Definitely the best and most important main event of the weekend.

3. Maiva Hamadouche vs. Mikaela Mayer/Luis Melendez vs. Thomas Mattice: On the heels of Mary McGee vs. Chantelle Cameron last week, we get another women’s unification bout! Keep ’em coming!

4. Bare Knuckle Fight Night: New York: Joey Beltran attempts to avenge his knockout loss to Arnold Adams, and this time with his heavyweight title on the line.

5. BJJ Stars 7: Headlined by a superfight featuring Gilbert Burns vs. Benson Henderson.

6. Bellator 270: Bellator stays on European vacation, coming live from Dublin with a Pitbull title fight! No, not that Pitbull, the other one.

7. 2021 Folkstyle Tour of America King and Queen of the Mountain: Folkstyle wrestling is a terrific art that needs to be preserved as best it can.

8. UFC 268 Embedded: Last chance for Colby to bring the craziness.

9. 2021 1st ADCC North American Trial: The road to the Mundials, the most prestigious BJJ tournament in the world, is upon us.

10. 2021 Clarion Open: This is the first big weekend in the collegiate wrestling season! Just picking Clarion out of the lot because it’s near me.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Featherweight Bout: Hicham Boulahri vs. Pradejsuk Sitsamart [Full Metal Muay Thai]

4. Women’s 60kg Muay Thai Bout: Bernise Alldis (37-4) vs. Laura de Blas [Combat Fight Series 6]

3. WBC Women’s Muay Thai Super Flyweight World Championship: Dangkongfah vs. Souris Manfredi [Full Metal Muay Thai]

2. 65kg Kickboxing Bout: David Mejia (56-10-1) vs. Andy Turland [Combat Fight Series 6]

1. WBC Muay Thai Middleweight Championship: Youssef Boughanem (c) (184-23-4) vs. Liam Nolan [Real Fighters: A Night To Remember]

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Juan Pablo Romero (14-0) vs. Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1) [Showtime PPV]

4. Vacant WBA/IBO World Female Junior Middleweight Championships: Hannah Rankin (10-5) vs. Maria Lindberg (19-7-2) [FightZone UK]

3. IBF/WBO World Female Junior Lightweight Championships: Maiva Hamadouche (c) (22-1) vs. Mikaela Mayer (c) (15-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Heavyweight Championship: Joey Beltran (c) (5-1-1) vs. Arnold Adams (5-1) [Bare Knuckle Fight Night: New York]

1. WBA Super/WBC/WBO/IBF World Super Middleweight Championships: Saul Alvarez (c) (56-1-2) vs. Caleb Plant (21-0) [Showtime PPV]

MMA

5. Vacant Bellator Lightweight Championship: Patricky Freire (23-10) vs. Peter Queally (13-5-1) [Bellator 270]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (24-9-1) vs. Marlon Vera (17-7-1) [UFC 268]

3. UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (c) (10-4) vs. Zhang Weili (21-2) [UFC 268]

2. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (19-1) vs. Colby Covington (16-2) [UFC 268]

1. Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje (22-3) vs. Michael Chandler (22-6) [UFC 268]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Josh Hinger vs. Luis Marques [BJJ Stars 7]

4. Superfight: Cleber Luciano vs. Leo Vieira [BJJ Stars 7]

3. Superfight: AJ Agazarm vs. Celso Venicius [BJJ Stars 7]

2. Superfight: Augusto Mendes vs. Bruno Frazatto [BJJ Stars 7]

1. Superfight: Benson Henderson vs. Gilbert Burns [BJJ Stars 7]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Hammering the big favorites heavy. It’s not the boldest strategy, but dammit, we’re going to live to fight another day.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Benson Henderson vs. Gilbert Burns

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 268

Upset of the Week: Billy Quarantillo over Shane Burgos

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Saul Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant