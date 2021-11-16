Combat

Fight of the Day: Kyle Chambers vs. Mason Fowler

Fight of the Day: Kyle Chambers vs. Mason Fowler

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kyle Chambers vs. Mason Fowler

By November 16, 2021 11:35 am

By |

 

Date: May 23, 2021
Card: Submission Underground 23
Championship(s): Submission Underground Absolute Championship (Fowler)
Venue:
Location: Portland, Oregon

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

3hr

Combat 3hr ago

    1. Kiko Martinez: In Yorkshire in the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner stunned Terri Harper, putting her (…)

12hr

MLB 12hr ago

All of the talk of the offseason hangs in the balance of the CBA negotiations between the players and the League. As much a part of the (…)

More Combat
Home