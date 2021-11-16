Fighters of the Week

1. Kiko Martinez: In Yorkshire in the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner stunned Terri Harper, putting her out on her feet and claiming her world championships, and then, even more surprising, 35 years old and over seven years removed from being a world champion, as high as a +2000 underdog, Martinez knocked out Kid Galahad to claim the IBF World Featherweight championship.

2. Alycia Baumgardner: It was a night for the underdogs, as Baumgardner preceded what would come next, knocking out favorite Terri Harper to claim the WBC and IBO titles at junior lightweight.

3. Max Holloway: He’s still right there in title contention, winning an absolute classic against Yair Rodriguez in another main event for the Blessed One.

4. Jaime Munguia: Put a stop to Gabe Rosado’s Cinderella run in a fun fight that certainly delivered, outpointing the wily underdog and is due for a world title shot against the undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez, sooner than later.

5. Cris Cyborg: In a laugher, Sinead Kavanagh never had a shot, as Cyborg defended her Bellator featherweight title with ease, knocking out the Irishwoman in under 100 seconds in the main event of Bellator 271.

6. Dina Thorslund: For the first time in over four years, the Dane world bantamweight champion earned a knockout, as she KO’d former world champion Zulina Munoz in the seventh round in Kolding.

7. Luis Palomino: Still undefeated in Bare Knuckle, and still BKFC Lightweight champion after a unanimous decision over Dat Nguyen, handing him his first-career loss in BKFC.

8. Lorenzo Hunt: In a card that was dominated by fights going to the cards, Hunt is the new BKFC Cruiserweight champion, dethroning Hector Lombard.

9. Endy Semeleer: The inaugural Enfusion welterweight champion after a unanimous decision win over Jay Overmeer in the main event of Enfusion 104.

10. Rittewada Petchyindee Academy: In a battle of muay thai super stars, it was a nasty elbow by Rittewada that forced a main event stoppage of Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: NextGen II.

11. Yuri Simoes: Won the one-night, eight-man tournament at Raw Grappling’s inaugural event.

12. David Benavidez: You can only fight whomever is across the ring/cage/YAMMA Pit from you, but Kyrone Davis was a late fill-in for an already underwhelming matchup against Benavidez, and Benavidez defeated him thusly.

13. Marcos Rogerio de Lima: Handed Ben Rothwell the quickest loss of his lengthy career, earning a TKO in just 32 seconds of the first round in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night.

14. Linton Vassell: That makes three in a row for the Bellator heavyweight following a co-main event split decision over Tyrell Fortune at Bellator 271.

15. Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9: The main event victor over RISE lightweight stalwart Kento Haraguchi at RISE World Series in Osaka 2.

Honorable Mention:

Askar Askar

Lucas Barbosa

Rafael Lovato

Roxanne Modafferi