Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Friday November 26

7:30am: ONE: NextGen III (B/R Live)

9:00am: 2021 Junior Pan American Games (ESPN3)

11:00am: Ismael Barroso vs. Ohara Davies/Muhammad Waseem vs. Rober Barrera (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Triad Combat Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Kambosos Jr. vs. Lopez Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

3:00pm: Hector Gabriel Flores vs. Jay Harris/Angelo Dragone vs. Jacob Robinson (ESPN+)

5:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show live from New York (DAZN)

8:00pm: Erika Cruz Hernandez vs. Melissa Esquivel/Angel Fierro vs. Cristian Bielma (DAZN)

8:00pm: Ultimate Warrior Challenge 30 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday November 27

7:00am: 2021 Hammer Quest (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Junior Pan American Games (ESPN3)

10:00am: 2021 Independence Mini-Mustang (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Wyoming Cowboy Open (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Turkey Tussle (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Cage 52 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Mikenta Fight Night ($16.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Polaris 18 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:30pm: The DAZN Boxing Show Live from New York (DAZN)

5:45pm: Kambosos Jr. vs. Lopez: Before the Bell (DAZN)

7:00pm: Evolution Fighting Championship XV ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Triad Combat Pre-Show (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Teofimo Lopez/Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa (DAZN)

8:00pm: Firepower Championship: Magnum ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Triller Fight Club: Triad Combat ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton/Eduardo Baez vs. Raeese Aleem (Showtime)

Sunday November 28

3:00pm: Drexel vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Buffalo vs. Binghamton (ESPN+)

Top-10 Viewing Options: You’d think with MMA taking the week off that every other combat sport to follow, but boxing is taking advantage and throwing a ton of cards at you on most broadcasting hosts.

1. George Kambosos Jr. vs. Teofimo Lopez/Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa: FOR THE LOVE OF GOD IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING!

2. Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton/Eduardo Baez vs. Raeese Aleem: The winner can stake a claim to being the king of the mountain at junior featherweight.

3. Ismael Barroso vs. Ohara Davies/Muhammad Waseem vs. Rober Barrera: A Friday morning card from UAE featuring name veterans like Rocky Fielding and Badou Jack on the card.

4. Erika Cruz Hernandez vs. Melissa Esquivel/Angel Fierro vs. Cristian Bielma: A Mexico vs. Mexico women’s world title fight headlines Friday’s card in Jalisco.

5. Triller Fight Club: Triad Combat: Boxing vs. MMA, Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev, Metallica vs. 2021, You vs. Your Wallet.

6. ONE: NextGen III: A nice mix of MMA, muay thai, and kickboxing on this card, but no title fights or tournaments.

7. Polaris 18: Not as stacked as usual Polaris card, but a decent offering.

8. Hector Gabriel Flores vs. Jay Harris/Angelo Dragone vs. Jacob Robinson: The lesser of the two Friday afternoon ESPN+ cards.

9. 2021 Junior Pan American Games: Combat sports featured in the Junior Pan Ams are freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, boxing, judo, karate, and taekwondo.

10. Mikenta Fight Night: For all your Scandinavian muay thai needs.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 62kg Thai Bout: Ali Merhvash vs. Oliver Simonsen [Mikenta Fight Night]

4. IMC Scandinavian 62kg Thai Championship: Johannes Bakke vs. Simon Santana [Mikenta Fight Night]

3. Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Felipe Lobo vs. Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym (129-42-5) [ONE: NextGen III]

2. Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Daniel Puertas (36-9) vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon (231-40-4) [ONE: NextGen III]

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov (61-6) vs. Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym (154-34-11) [ONE: NextGen III]

BOXING

5. WBA Gold Junior Welterweight Championship: Ismael Barroso (c) (23-3-2) vs. Ohara Davies (22-2)

4. WBA World Female Featherweight Championship: Erika Cruz Hernandez (c) (13-1) vs. Melissa Esquivel (12-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Vacant IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Azinga Fuzile (15-1) vs. Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA Super/IBF/WBO World Lightweight Championships: Teofimo Lopez (c) (16-0) vs. George Kambosos Jr. (19-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC/WBO World Junior Featherweight Championships: Brandon Figueroa (c) (22-0-1) vs. Stephen Fulton (c) (19-0) [PBC on Showtime]

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: Takashi Matsuba (12-4-1) vs. Tatsuki Saomoto (16-2) [Rizin: Trigger 1st]

4. Welterweight Bout: Kiichi Kunimoto (19-8-2) vs. Takahiro Kawanaka (15-7-1) [Rizin: Trigger 1st]

3. Lightweight Bout: Pieter Buist (16-5) vs. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu (12-1) [ONE: NextGen III]

2. Strawweight Bout: Alex Silva (10-6) vs. Rene Catalana (6-4) [ONE: NextGen III]

1. Strawweight Bout: Jarred Brooks (16-2) vs. Lito Adiwang (13-3) [ONE: NextGen III]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Welterweight Bout: Bryn Jenkins vs. Leon Larman [Polaris 18]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Igor Tanabe vs. Tommy Langaker [Polaris 18]

3. Welterweight No-Gi Bout: Craig Ewers vs. Steven Ray [Polaris 18]

2. Welterweight No-Gi Bout: Edwin Najmi vs. Jed Hue [Polaris 18]

1. Featherweight Bout: Ashley Williams vs. Paulo Miyao [Polaris 18]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: That Kid Galahad loss has triggered an avalanche of losses. Crashing hard towards the finish line.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Ashley Williams vs. Paulo Miyao

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Teofimo Lopez over George Kambosos Jr.

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom on DAZN: Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr.

Upset of the Week: Kenichi Ogawa over Azinga Fuzile

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev