MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 28/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Mallory Martin (7-4) vs Cheyanne Buys (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) vs Philipe Lins (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Chris Curtis (27-8) vs Brendan Allen (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Alex Morono (20-7, 1 NC) vs Mickey Gall (7-3) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

William Knight (10-2) vs Alonzo Menifield (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Punahele Soriano (8-1) vs Nick Maximov (7-0) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th

Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) vs Carlston Harris (17-4) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th

Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) vs Islam Makhachev (21-1) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th

Hannah Goldy (6-2) vs Jinh Yu Frey (11-6) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th

Bryce Mitchell (14-0) vs Edson Barboza (22-10) – UFC Fight Night 204 – Mar 5th

Jack Shore (15-0) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (13-0) – UFC Fight Night 206 – Mar 19th

KSW

Middleweight Championship: Mamed Khalidov (35-7-2) vs Roberto Soldic (19-3) – KSW 65 – Dec 18th

