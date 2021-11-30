Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: John Owens and Dr. David Fletcher

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Owens and Dr. David Fletcher.

The authors of Chili Dog MVP talk to the boys about the new book, their individual relationships with should-be Hall of Famer Dick Allen, his chances at making it to Cooperstown, the story behind the slugger’s “chili dog” game and the similarities between that 1972 Chicago White Sox team and the Bulls second three-peat.

SHOW NOTES:

Nine Reasons Why ‘Chili Dog MVP’ Is More Than Just A Unique Baseball Book

Order Chili Dog MVP

Dick Allen book gets optioned for a documentary film

Dick Allen Has Another Chance at the Hall of Fame

