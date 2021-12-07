Combat

Fight of the Day: James Wilks vs. Jimmy Smith

Fight of the Day: James Wilks vs. Jimmy Smith

Combat

Fight of the Day: James Wilks vs. Jimmy Smith

By December 7, 2021 12:48 pm

By |

 

Date: August 6, 2004
Card: King of the Cage 37
Championship(s):
Venue: Soboba Casino
Location: San Jacinto, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2hr

Combat 2hr ago

    1. Devin Haney: JoJo Diaz was game, and brought enough pressure to keep the champ honest, but Haney just had (…)

More Combat
Home