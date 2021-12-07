Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Richard Davis

The HOVG Podcast: Richard Davis

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Richard Davis

By December 7, 2021 3:18 am

By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Richard Davis.

The owner of the world’s biggest Wade Boggs collection talks to the boys about how a Christmas morning gift of a 1983 Donruss rookie card kicked off a lifelong obsession, shares his favorite “oddball” items from the Boggs Tavern and what do you get the guy who has everything? Turns out, The Boggsfather has a few suggestions.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Wade Boggs Surprises Superfan at The National

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hall of Very Good
Home