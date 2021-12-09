Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday December 10

8:00am: Algieri vs. Benn Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

9:00am: 2021 Virginia Challenge National Holiday Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Walsh Ironman (FloWrestling)

11:50am: UFC 269 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Commey vs. Lomachenko Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

1:30pm: Cage Warriors 131 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

2:30pm: 2021 Rec League State (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: North Dakota State vs. Binghamton (ESPN+)

3:30pm: Cage Warriors 131 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Donaire vs. Gaballo Weigh-Ins (YouTube)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Edinboro vs. Binghamton (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC 269 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Glenville State vs. West Virginia (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 120 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Season’s Beatings 2021 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Fighting Alliance Championship 11 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: LUX 19 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday December 11

2:00am: Once Upon a Time at the Melbourne Pavilion ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00am: Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov/Magomed Kurbanov vs. Patrick Teixeira (YouTube)

9:00am: 2021 Virginia Challenge National Holiday Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Walsh Ironman (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Zimmerman Invitational (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Battle Royal (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Keith Vry Invitational (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2021 Tony Saldivar Iron Man/Women (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Chris Algieri vs. Connor Benn/Firuza Sharipova vs. Katie Taylor (DAZN)

1:45pm: Cage Warriors 132 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Kamshybek Kunkabayev vs. Steven Ward/Ryan Wheeler vs. Sultan Zaurbek (ESPN+)

2:30pm: 2021 Rec League State (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: Cage Warriors 132 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: UFC 269 Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Undisputed Promotions: Brothers vs. Garcia ($19.99 Fite.tv)

5:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC 269 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Michigan State vs. Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

7:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Buffalo (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 41 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 269 Prelims (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Richard Commey vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 269 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo/Hiroaki Teshigawara vs. Marlon Tapales (Showtime)

Sunday December 12

12:30am: State of Boxing Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC 269 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 269 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00am: Homecoming: Artur Beterbiev (ESPN2)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Combat Quest 16 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: West Virginia vs. VMI (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma (ESPNU)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 29 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Monster fight weekend and no college football bowls to interfere!

1. UFC 269: Oliveira, Poirier, and Nunes in title fights. I’ll be shocked if this doesn’t deliver.

2. Richard Commey vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko: Loma returns to the ring for the second time after his loss to Teofimo Lopez, and this time it’s for a secondary WBO title, so a win here gets him back in title contention against George Kambosos.

3. Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo/Hiroaki Teshigawara vs. Marlon Tapales: Donaire is a worldwide treasure and someone we need to appreciate more while he’s still active.

4. Chris Algieri vs. Connor Benn/Firuza Sharipova vs. Katie Taylor: Algieri is a good game test for Benn, not to mention Katie by-god Taylor in action.

5. 2021 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships: This is the big one. Anyone who’s anyone is in action.

6. Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov/Magomed Kurbanov vs. Patrick Teixeira: 7 am championship boxing on YouTube!

7. Submission Underground 29: The final SUG show to be broadcasted on Fight Pass.

8. Cage Warriors 131/132: CW returns with what they do, a double-header on a big fight weekend.

9. Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Bedlam takes to the mat.

10. Fighting Alliance Championship 119: Reloads with a damned solid card.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 80kg Bout: Akam Tagaregh vs. Darrel Sichtmann [Mix Fight Championship 43]

4. 100kg Bout: Kirill Buller vs. Nenad Cosic [Mix Fight Championship 43]

3. 85kg Bout: Juri de Sousa (31-6) vs. Karim Mabrouk (34-5) [Mix Fight Championship 43]

2. 72.5kg Tournament Semifinal: Ibrahim Malak vs. Johannes Baas [Mix Fight Championship 43]

1. 72.5kg Tournament Semifinal: Christian Baya (23-12) vs. Vlad Tuinov (42-5) [Mix Fight Championship 43]

BOXING

5. WBO International Junior Middleweight Championship: Magomed Kurbanov (c) (22-0) vs. Patrick Teixeira (31-2) [RCC Boxing]

4. WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO World Women’s Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (19-0) vs. Firuza Sharipova (14-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (18-0) vs. Umar Salamov (26-1) [RCC Boxing]

2. WBC World Bantamweight Championship: Nonito Donaire (c) (41-6) vs. Reymart Gaballo (24-0) [PBC on Showtime]

1. Lightweight Bout: Richard Commey (30-3) vs. Vasyl Lomachenko (15-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (13-4) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4) [UFC 269]

4. Flyweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (12-4) vs. Kai Kara-France (22-9) [UFC 269]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva (21-3) vs. Sean O’Malley (14-1) [UFC 269]

2. UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) (21-4) vs. Julianna Pena (10-4) [UFC 269]

1. UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (c) (31-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (28-6) [UFC 269]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Men’s Black Belt Lightweight Bracket [2021 IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championships]

4. Men’s Black Belt Middleweight Bracket [2021 IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championships]

3. Men’s Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Bracket [2021 IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championships]

2. Men’s Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Bracket [2021 IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championships]

1. Men’s Black Belt Super Heavyweight Bracket [2021 IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championships]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Betting big on Lomachenko again! It turned out horribly on me against Teofimo Lopez, but I’m not a man who learns lessons!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Christian Baya vs. Vlad Tuinov

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Katie Taylor over Firuza Sharipova

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 269

Upset of the Week: Kai Kara-France over Cody Garbrandt

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Firuza Sharipova vs. Katie Taylor