The Livest Dog at UFC 270: Cody Stamann

Name: Cody Stamann

Opponent: Said Nurmagomedov

Odds: +168 (bet $100 to win $168) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

I think part of the inflation of odds here comes in due to the fact that the name Nurmagomedov is there. The ironic thing about all of that is that I think the wrestling side of things is really what’s going to cost him in this fight. He gave up a pair of takedowns to Raoni Barcelos and it cost him a decision in that fight. Stamann, meanwhile, typically beats anyone he can regularly take to the ground.

So while Stamann most certainly will be in a slight striking disadvantage, he will likely control the location of this fight. As long as he does it enough to win two rounds, the price here is very nice.

2022 Record: 0-1

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($100)

Return on Investment: -100%

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

About Daniel Vreeland View all posts by Daniel Vreeland

Read next