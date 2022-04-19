MLB All-Star pitchers Jake Arrieta and Tony Watson retire

Two Major League Baseball All-Star pitchers retired at the age of 36 on Monday. They were San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jake Arrieta of Farmington, Missouri, and San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson of Sioux City, Iowa.

Arrieta pitched 12 years in Major League Baseball from 2010 to 2021 with the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Padres. In 285 games, Arrieta had a record of 115 wins and 93 losses, with an earned run average of 3.98. In 1612 1/3 innings, he gave up 1450 hits, 713 earned runs, and 571 walks, along with 1433 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Arrieta had a sensational two-year period with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he had a MLB-leading 22 wins, and had 236 strikeouts with an earned run average of 1.77. Arrieta also led Major League Baseball with four complete games and three shutouts, and won the National League Cy Young Award. In 2016, he posted a record of 18 wins and eight losses, 190 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 3.10. Arrieta also guided the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

Watson pitched 11 seasons in Major League Baseball from 2011 to 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Angels. In 689 games, Watson had a record of 47 wins and 29 losses, with 570 strikeouts, 32 saves and an earned run average of 2.90. In 648 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 528 hits, 209 earned runs and 174 walks, with a WHIP of 1.08.

Watson’s All-Star season came with the Pirates in 2014. That year he led the National League with 78 games, and had a record of 10 wins and two losses, with an outstanding earned run average of 1.63.

In 2021, Arrieta and Watson each played with multiple teams. Arrieta was with the Cubs and Padres, while Watson was with the Angels and Giants. The difference between Arrieta and Watson though was the fact that Arrieta struggled, while Watson was very respectable. Arrieta had a record of five wins and 14 losses, with an earned run average of 7.39, by far the worst season of his career. Watson meanwhile pitched 62 games, and had a record of seven wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.92.