According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remains on target to start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

49ers Brock Purdy Remains On Target To Start Week 1

INJURY UPDATE: @49ers QB Brock Purdy (elbow) ‘on target’ for season opener pic.twitter.com/n0MBI0pt8v — The Fantasy Source 🍥 (@FantasySource_) July 13, 2023

On Thursday, Maiocco told KNBR’s Murph & Mac that Purdy’s rehab is on schedule, with all signs pointing for the second-year QB to start the season opener.

“It seems like there’s been no blips,” Maiocco said. “Everything seems to be working toward September 10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

How the 49ers will handle Purdy during training camp is still up in the air. However, Maiocco said the team is content with where Purdy is in his rehab.

“But everything I’ve heard is that the progress and the [physical therapy], all that is right on pace, that there’s been no setbacks,” Maiocco said. “And it’s not necessarily all systems go. That’ll come a little bit later. But as I understand it, they’re very happy with where he is in his recovery from that surgery.”

Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during the first quarter of the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy left the game and never returned. The 49ers lost 31-7.

Purdy underwent surgery on March 10, with a projected six-month recovery timeline. Purdy has spent time in Jacksonville with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely as part of his rehab.

Brocky Purdy Coming Off Successful Rookie Campaign

Entering the 2022 season, Purdy was third on the depth chart behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. After injuries to both quarterbacks, Purdy became the starter during a Week 13 game, and the 49ers won their next six games to finish the regular season.

Purdy finished the regular season with 1,174 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In the postseason, Purdy threw for 569 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 65.1 completion percentage. The 49ers won two playoff games before falling to the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

If Purdy is not ready for Week 1, the 49ers will choose between Lance or Sam Darnold to start at quarterback.

NFL Betting Guides 2023