Niners’ Brock Purdy Remains On Track For The 2023 Season

Brock Purdy remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Purdy is heading to Jacksonville to work with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely. Purdy will spend a few weeks in Jacksonville as part of his rehab.

Brock Purdy’s Rehab Continues

#49ers QB Brock Purdy is headed to Jacksonville today to throw the next couple weeks with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely — another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehab following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/9fWPwVUg8t — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 26, 2023

Pelissero reports that Purdy continues to progress through his rehab following elbow surgery.

Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the first quarter of the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Without their starting quarterback and backup quarterback, the 49ers lost 31-7.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 after the veteran suffered a leg injury. Purdy finished the game with 210 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 33–17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

As a starter, Purdy went 7-0, including two playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Purdy has surgery this offseason to repair his elbow.

Quarterback Drama In San Francisco

Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes Purdy will be ready for training camp. However, that does not guarantee Purdy will be the starter.

Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started two games for the 49ers in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

With Garoppolo in Las Vegas, the 49ers signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

If Purdy is not available to start the season, Lance or Darnold will most likely get the nod at quarterback.

