Niners’ Brock Purdy Remains On Track For The 2023 Season

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Purdy is heading to Jacksonville to work with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely. Purdy will spend a few weeks in Jacksonville as part of his rehab.

Brock Purdy’s Rehab Continues

Pelissero reports that Purdy continues to progress through his rehab following elbow surgery.

Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the first quarter of the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Without their starting quarterback and backup quarterback, the 49ers lost 31-7.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 after the veteran suffered a leg injury. Purdy finished the game with 210 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 33–17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

As a starter, Purdy went 7-0, including two playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Purdy has surgery this offseason to repair his elbow.

Quarterback Drama In San Francisco

Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes Purdy will be ready for training camp. However, that does not guarantee Purdy will be the starter.

Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started two games for the 49ers in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

With Garoppolo in Las Vegas, the 49ers signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

If Purdy is not available to start the season, Lance or Darnold will most likely get the nod at quarterback.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
