49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Sporting A Bulky Post-Op Arm Brace

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is about two weeks removed from elbow surgery, and he has the hardware to prove it.

It resembles a robotic arm and is very bulky, but it does not appear to be keeping Purdy down.

Purdy was photographed smiling and wearing a short sleeve shirt so we get a full view of the gizmo.

While it looks cumbersome and daunting, doctors actually did the less invasive surgery on Purdy on March 10.

Before the surgery, it was unclear if he would need the Tommy John surgery requiring one year of recovery.

Doctors were expected to evaluate the extent of the damage while Purdy was in surgery.

Instead, it was the lesser of the evils surgical procedure to repair the torn UCL in his throwing elbow with a six-month recovery timetable.

Obviously, the six-month timeline for recovery is much more palpable for GM John Lynch, Coach Kyle Shanahan, and company than one year.

Purdy can start throwing at three months post-op beginning with smaller and lightweight objects like tennis and golf balls.

49ers Projected To Have 10th Easiest 2023 NFL Schedule

Based on the win-loss records of its 2023 opponents, the 49ers are projected to have the 10th easiest NFL schedule.

With DraftKings releasing NFL win totals today, I took a look at each team's strength of schedule based on these implied win percentages. The Patriots, Bills, and Chiefs have the toughest schedules while the non-Bucs NFC South teams have the easiest schedules. pic.twitter.com/99xw5Okl6E — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) March 25, 2023

These analyses are always questionable because no team has the same roster or coaching staff from one year to the next so it is not a true apples-to-apples comparison.

But if the ranking does turn out to be correct, this bodes well for the team that will have 2023 QB1 uncertainty with Trey Lance returning from injury, Purdy, and newly signed Sam Darnold.

In addition to regular division play, the 49ers will take on the AFC North (Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers) and the NFC East (Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders).

They also get the winners of the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), AFC South (Jacksonville Jaguars), and NFC North (Minnesota Vikings).

Injuries have been a perennial issue for the 49ers so fans believe if they can stay healthy, it does not matter who is on the schedule, their team is the best.

