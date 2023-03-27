NFL News and Rumors

49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Sporting A Bulky Post-Op Arm Brace

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
rsz_brock-purdy-1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is about two weeks removed from elbow surgery, and he has the hardware to prove it.

It resembles a robotic arm and is very bulky, but it does not appear to be keeping Purdy down.

Purdy was photographed smiling and wearing a short sleeve shirt so we get a full view of the gizmo.

While it looks cumbersome and daunting, doctors actually did the less invasive surgery on Purdy on March 10.

Before the surgery, it was unclear if he would need the Tommy John surgery requiring one year of recovery.

Doctors were expected to evaluate the extent of the damage while Purdy was in surgery.

Instead, it was the lesser of the evils surgical procedure to repair the torn UCL in his throwing elbow with a six-month recovery timetable.

Obviously, the six-month timeline for recovery is much more palpable for GM John Lynch, Coach Kyle Shanahan, and company than one year.

Purdy can start throwing at three months post-op beginning with smaller and lightweight objects like tennis and golf balls.

49ers Projected To Have 10th Easiest 2023 NFL Schedule

Based on the win-loss records of its 2023 opponents, the 49ers are projected to have the 10th easiest NFL schedule.

These analyses are always questionable because no team has the same roster or coaching staff from one year to the next so it is not a true apples-to-apples comparison.

But if the ranking does turn out to be correct, this bodes well for the team that will have 2023 QB1 uncertainty with Trey Lance returning from injury, Purdy, and newly signed Sam Darnold.

In addition to regular division play, the 49ers will take on the AFC North (Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers) and the NFC East (Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders).

They also get the winners of the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), AFC South (Jacksonville Jaguars), and NFC North (Minnesota Vikings).

Injuries have been a perennial issue for the 49ers so fans believe if they can stay healthy, it does not matter who is on the schedule, their team is the best.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
rsz_brock-purdy-1

49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Sporting A Bulky Post-Op Arm Brace

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  36min
NFL News and Rumors
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner Reunites With His Former Team, Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Levi Wallace
Pittsburgh Steelers CB Levi Wallace Dealt With Bell’s Palsy In 2022
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Zane Gonzalez
NFL Fans React To 49ers Trade For Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
colorado sports betting super bowl
NFL Insider Believes WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With New York Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s Charlotte Townhouse Up For Sale
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars New RB D’Ernest Johnson Happy To Be Playing Close To Home
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top