Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be in the first group of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. On Thursday, Richardson had a chance to show off his skills at Florida’s 2023 Pro Day.

With a rocket arm and spectacular athleticism, Richardson put on a show for scouts in attendance. At one point, Richardson threw the ball so high and deep that it hit the roof of Florida’s facility.

Anthony Richardson hit the damn roof at Florida's pro day pic.twitter.com/VH9PuhxhiW — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 30, 2023

Anthony Richardson Showcased Arm Talent And Athleticism at Flordia Pro Day

Richardson is touted as the most athletic quarterback in this year’s draft class. At 6’4″ and 246 pounds, Richardson is an athletic specimen with a body capable of withstanding hits from NFL defenses.

According to scouts at the pro day, Richardson focused on showcasing his arm talent as he threw the ball down the field with ease.

One of the highlights from the passing drills was a 50-yard toss from Richardson where the QB rolled to his left, which is a difficult throw for right-handed quarterbacks.

Anthony Richardson tosses the ball over 50 yards with just a FLICK of his wrist 😳 The Gators QB put on a SHOW today at Florida’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/ZDNvHidrm9 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 30, 2023

Where Will Anthony Richardson Go In The 2023 NFL Draft?

Richardson’s athleticism is beyond special. A guy that size doesn’t typically run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, but Richardson is a unicorn.

However, Richardson’s accuracy is an issue, as the quarterback registered a completion percentage of 53.8 this past season. During the 2022 NFL season, the league average for completion percentage was 64.2%.

Due to his lack of experience (13 starts at Florida), Richardson is seen by many draft experts as a project, a prospect who needs time to sit behind a veteran and develop.

However, Richardson may find himself being selected in the top five. The Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 4 pick, are seen as a potential landing spot from McShay and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

BetOnline lists the Colts (+150) as the favorite to draft Richardson, followed by the Detriot Lions (+200) and Seattle Seahawks (+300).

Report: The Colts are scheduled to meet with Florida Gators' QB Anthony Richardson in the coming weeks, per @CameronWolfe. ESPN's Todd McShay and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Indy landing Richardson in their most recent mock draft. pic.twitter.com/5J63ULUEda — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) March 27, 2023

