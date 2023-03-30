NFL News and Rumors

Anthony Richardson Florida Pro Day 2023: QB Prospect Shows Off Rocket Arm

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson passes the ball.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be in the first group of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. On Thursday, Richardson had a chance to show off his skills at Florida’s 2023 Pro Day.

With a rocket arm and spectacular athleticism, Richardson put on a show for scouts in attendance. At one point, Richardson threw the ball so high and deep that it hit the roof of Florida’s facility.

Anthony Richardson Showcased Arm Talent And Athleticism at Flordia Pro Day

Richardson is touted as the most athletic quarterback in this year’s draft class. At 6’4″ and 246 pounds, Richardson is an athletic specimen with a body capable of withstanding hits from NFL defenses.

According to scouts at the pro day, Richardson focused on showcasing his arm talent as he threw the ball down the field with ease.

One of the highlights from the passing drills was a 50-yard toss from Richardson where the QB rolled to his left, which is a difficult throw for right-handed quarterbacks.

Where Will Anthony Richardson Go In The 2023 NFL Draft?

Richardson’s athleticism is beyond special. A guy that size doesn’t typically run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, but Richardson is a unicorn.

However, Richardson’s accuracy is an issue, as the quarterback registered a completion percentage of 53.8 this past season. During the 2022 NFL season, the league average for completion percentage was 64.2%.

Due to his lack of experience (13 starts at Florida), Richardson is seen by many draft experts as a project, a prospect who needs time to sit behind a veteran and develop.

However, Richardson may find himself being selected in the top five. The Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 4 pick, are seen as a potential landing spot from McShay and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

BetOnline lists the Colts (+150) as the favorite to draft Richardson, followed by the Detriot Lions (+200) and Seattle Seahawks (+300).

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson passes the ball.

Anthony Richardson Florida Pro Day 2023: QB Prospect Shows Off Rocket Arm

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_travis-kelce-jason-kelce-1-dc9a54bd19354c4bab647fc7f64d96a5
Travis Kelce Hilariously Fails At Naming The NFL Coaches In Group Picture
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws the ball.
Hendon Hooker NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Vikings, Lions Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid at the podium.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Rachel Bonnetta
NFL Network Cuts Ties With 3 Prominent On-Air Media Personalities
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Tried To Sign QB Baker Mayfield
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Panther running back Israel Abanikanda
Israel Abanikanda Stuns At Pitt Pro Day With A 4.26 40-yard dash
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
More News
Arrow to top