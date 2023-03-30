NFL News and Rumors

Asante Samuel Warns Lamar Jackson About Bill Belichick And Pats

New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel touches his chest.

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel wants Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay away from the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.

Jackson tweeted, “Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick.”

Samuel was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Samuel spent the next five seasons in New England and played in three Super Bowls, winning in 2004 and 2005.

Despite the success, Samuel is not a fan of the “Patriot Way,” a term coined by the media to describe Belichick’s brute coaching style in New England.

In an interview with Betway Insider, Samuel expressed his disdain for Belichick and the Patriots organization.

“It was not a good experience,” Samuel said. “People think we won, and that was great, but when we lost, the players would be depressed and down.”

“I remember one day vividly,” Samuel continued. “We won the game, but he cussed everybody out after the game. Everybody’s walking around with their head down, and I’m like, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Pick your head up. Don’t let this man take you down. We just won.'”

Jackson may not need to consider Samuel’s warning since The Athletic reported that New England will not pursue the former MVP.

Lamar Jackson Wants Out Of Baltimore

On March 7, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, a one-year deal worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 NFL season. On this tag, Jackson is free to negotiate with every team and sign an offer sheet. The Ravens can either match the offer sheet or let Jackson sign with the other team and receive two first-round picks as compensation.

However, Jackson has no interest in returning to Baltimore. On March 27, Jackson tweeted that he requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2, five days before receiving the non-exclusive tag.

BetOnline lists the Indianapolis Colts (+300), Atlanta Falcons (+450), and Detroit Lions (+450) as the frontrunners to land Jackson.

 

Topics  
