Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel wants Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay away from the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.

Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 30, 2023

Asante Samuel Warns Lamar Jackson About Bill Belichick And Pats

Samuel was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Samuel spent the next five seasons in New England and played in three Super Bowls, winning in 2004 and 2005.

Despite the success, Samuel is not a fan of the “Patriot Way,” a term coined by the media to describe Belichick’s brute coaching style in New England.

In an interview with Betway Insider, Samuel expressed his disdain for Belichick and the Patriots organization.

“It was not a good experience,” Samuel said. “People think we won, and that was great, but when we lost, the players would be depressed and down.”

“I remember one day vividly,” Samuel continued. “We won the game, but he cussed everybody out after the game. Everybody’s walking around with their head down, and I’m like, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Pick your head up. Don’t let this man take you down. We just won.'”

Jackson may not need to consider Samuel’s warning since The Athletic reported that New England will not pursue the former MVP.

Lamar Jackson Wants Out Of Baltimore

On March 7, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, a one-year deal worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 NFL season. On this tag, Jackson is free to negotiate with every team and sign an offer sheet. The Ravens can either match the offer sheet or let Jackson sign with the other team and receive two first-round picks as compensation.

However, Jackson has no interest in returning to Baltimore. On March 27, Jackson tweeted that he requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2, five days before receiving the non-exclusive tag.

BetOnline lists the Indianapolis Colts (+300), Atlanta Falcons (+450), and Detroit Lions (+450) as the frontrunners to land Jackson.

A letter to my Fans I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

