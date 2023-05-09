Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia of Bolivar, Venezuela is out for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament according to fantasypros.com. In addition to missing the remainder of the 2023 season, he is expected to miss the beginning of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season too. In order to repair the torn UCL in the right elbow, Garcia will need Tommy John Surgery, which is expected to happen soon.

When did the injury take place?

Garcia only threw two pitches and gave up a line drive single to San Francisco Giants first baseman Lamonte Wade Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland in the top of the first inning on May 1 in a 7-3 Astros win over the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Bielak of Edison, New Jersey replaced Garcia and gave up only two earned runs in four innings of work.

2023 MLB Statistics

In six starts to begin the season, Garcia has a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.00. In 27 innings pitched, he has given up 25 hits, 12 earned runs, 10 walks, three home runs, and one balk, to go along with 31 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30.

Back-to-Back Solid Seasons

In 2021 and 2022, Garcia was a major part of the Astros starting rotation. In 2021, he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting, only behind Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. During 155 1/3 innings pitched and 30 games, he had a record of 11 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.48. Garcia gave up 133 hits, 60 earned runs and 50 walks, to go along with 167 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.18. In 2022, Garcia had a record of 15 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.72. In 157 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 131 hits, 65 earned runs and 47 walks, to go along with 157 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.13. Garcia was also part of the Astros team that won the 2022 World Series.

Who will replace Garcia?

The Astros are expected to replace Garcia in the rotation with Bielak. In addition to Garcia, Lance McCullers is out with an elbow strain, and Jose Urquidy is out with a shoulder inflammation. Offensively, Jose Altuve is out with a broken thumb, and Michael Brantley is out with shoulder surgery. The Astros are currently at 17 wins and 18 losses, and four and a half games back of the Texas Rangers in the American League West.