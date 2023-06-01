Athletics have the worst first two months ever

Ww are now two months into the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, and the Oakland Athletics’s first 58 games have been historically horrendous. Oakland has a record of 12 wins and 46 losses. That is the worst record by a Major League Baseball team ever for the months of April and May. The Athletics’s 46 losses are five more losses than the 1996 Detroit Tigers and the 2013 Miami Marlins. The Marlins had a record of 14 wins and 41 losses and the Tigers had a record of 13 wins and 41 losses.

Completely out of the AL West already

Oakland is 24.5 games back of the first place Texas Rangers, who are at 35 wins and 20 losses. In fact, the Athletics are 18 games back of the fourth place Seattle Mariners, who are at 29 wins and 27 losses. Oakland’s winning percentage of .207 is 97 percentage points back of the second worst team in Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals, who are at 17 wins and 39 losses for a winning percentage of .304.

Worst in runs scored and runs allowed

Oakland’s 200 runs scored are the fewest in baseball and their 395 runs allowed are the most in the Major Leagues. Oakland is averaging only 3.4 runs per game, and allowing 6.8 runs. They are the only team in minus triple digits when it comes to runs for and against as they are a -195. Oakland’s batting average of .219 is the worst in baseball, and their team earned run average is a despicable 6.63.

Worst at home and worst on the road

It does not matter where Oakland plays, they continue to struggle. They are at seven wins and 24 losses at home, and five wins and 22 losses on the road.

Awful in the division

Already the Athletics have played 27 games in the American League West, and have only won four of them. Their record against the American League East is not any better as they have won one of only 10 games.