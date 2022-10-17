Bailey Zappe Breaks NFL Record Even Tom Brady Couldn’t

New England Patriots rookie star Bailey Zappe has broken a record that some of the NFL greats couldn’t even break.

The youngster became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first two starts while registering a QB rating of 100 or better in both matches.

There is only one rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win and post a 100+ Passer Rating in each of his first two starts That QB is Bailey Zappe pic.twitter.com/SzzLA8Bowi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022

Zappe stepped up in recent weeks after starting quarterback Mac Jones went down with an injured ankle in a Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Backup QB Brian Hoyer got knocked out of the game against the Green Bay Packers, Zappe stepped in and hasn’t looked back.

The fourth round draft pick is one of the major reasons that the Patriots are winning games again in 2022. In his first career start last weekend, he helped the Pats to a 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions, and backed up that performance on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in their big 38-15 win.

Zappe completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards and two touchdowns to go with zero interceptions in the big win. The 23-year-old also showcased his ability to spread the football, with five different targets hauling in four or more receptions.