Baker Mayfield Named Buccaneers Week 1 Starting Quarterback

Dan Girolamo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has named Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Todd Bowles Names Baker Mayfield As Starting QB

 

“Baker’s our starting quarterback, Kyle’s our No. 2,” Bowles told reporters on Tuesday. “Baker’s our guy right now — experience-wise and just understanding the playbook just a little bit better. But Kyle’s on the come [up]. But we like both guys. We like where we’re at. Baker’s 1, Kyle’s 2.”

Mayfield was in a quarterback competition with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask for the right to replace Tom Brady.

Mayfield winning the starting job is not surprising, considering his experience as a starter in the NFL.

“I expect to be the starter,” Mayfield said. “I know how talented I am. I know what type of leader I am. Now it’s time for the real thing. We’re about to have the real games and everybody’s excited here.”

Baker Mayfield Named Week 1 Starter For Third Team In Three Years

Mayfield winning the Bucs’ QB competition marks his third straight year as a starting quarterback in Week 1. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2018 started Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and Carolina Panthers in 2022.

Mayfield will attempt to rejuvenate his career in Tampa Bay after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million contract with an additional $4.5 million in incentives.

In five seasons, Mayfield has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions with a 61.4 completion percentage.

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Cleveland defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild Card weekend, their first playoff win since 1994.

Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
