Baltimore Ravens Sign CB Ronald Darby

One day after Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery, the Baltimore Ravens signed free agent cornerback Ronald Darby. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Darby’s contract is for one year and worth up to $3.2 million.
Ravens Sign Ronald Darby After Marlon Humphrey Injury
He’s signing on a 1-year deal worth up to $3.2M. https://t.co/9c0kdVVjIb
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023
The Ravens moved quickly to sign Darby after the injury to Humphrey, who is expected to miss the first couple of games of the 2023 season.
Darby was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. The 29-year-old has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, and Denver Broncos.
Darby was a key member of the Eagles’ secondary during their 2017 Super Bowl-winning season.
Darby played five games for the Denver Broncos in 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
In 89 career games, Darby has 373 tackles, eight interceptions, and 90 passes defended.
Baltimore Ravens Secondary Issues Piling Up
#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games. https://t.co/gkCiVoGuI3
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023
The Humphrey injury is a blow to the Baltimore secondary that ended the 2022 season as the NFL’s 10th-highest graded unit (via PFF).
The Ravens are also without cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, and Jordan Swann.
Ya-Sin is expected to return soon from a knee injury and be ready for Week 1 against the Houston Texans.
