Bengals QB Joe Burrow On Track To Start Week 1

Good news for Bengals fans as Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is on track to start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Joe Burrow Will Most Likely Start Week 1

Bengals head coach says Burrow is day-to-day with a calf injury suffered on July 28.

Rapoport relayed Taylor’s encouraging phrases such as “really, really” good day to describe Burrow’s progress.

“This had been heading in the right direction for a while ever since he returned to a full pads practice a couple of days ago,” Rapoport said. “No one has said quite yet, but it does seem that all signs point to Joe Burrow being on the field Week 1.”

Joe Burrow Has Not Signed A Contrac Extension

We have football this week and there are 4 contract extensions on the table for players that are generational talents.

Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa, Chris Jones and Justin Jefferson.

These are all future Hall-of-Famers that could respectively sign record deals. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 5, 2023

While Burrow is in line to play on Sunday, he may be doing it without a long-term contract extension.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Burrow has a contract extension on the table.

Many believe it will exceed the record-breaking five-year, $262.5 million contract extension signed by Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

