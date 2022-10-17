Bill Belichick Keeps On Making History

Bill Belichick has reached yet another milestone in his colourful career, and he did so against the team where he started out as a head coach.

The New England Patriots dominated in a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, with Belichick tying legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324 wins. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.

Bill Belichick waves to a vocal Pats crowd in Cleveland. He got his 324th win today, tying him with George Halas for 2nd all time. pic.twitter.com/9LR2YggDiA — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 16, 2022

Belichick was thankful for the performances of his players in his post-match press conference.

“You can’t win games in this league without good players.” Belichick said Sunday when asked about the accomplishment. “So I’m very fortunate to have coached a lot of great players and had a lot of great coaches on my staffs throughout the years. A lot of those guys have gone on to have tremendous careers. And the players, obviously, many of them are Patriots Hall of Fame.