Bill Belichick Keeps On Making History

Kyle Curran
Belichick Pats
Bill Belichick has reached yet another milestone in his colourful career, and he did so against the team where he started out as a head coach. 

The New England Patriots dominated in a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, with Belichick tying legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324 wins. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.

Belichick was thankful for the performances of his players in his post-match press conference.

“You can’t win games in this league without good players.” Belichick said Sunday when asked about the accomplishment. “So I’m very fortunate to have coached a lot of great players and had a lot of great coaches on my staffs throughout the years. A lot of those guys have gone on to have tremendous careers. And the players, obviously, many of them are Patriots Hall of Fame.

