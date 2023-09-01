Braves

Braves OF Ronald Acuna makes MLB history for power and speed

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Major League Baseball fans are in for a treat this weekend as the top two teams in the game at the moment (the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers) are facing each other at Dodger Stadium in southern California. On Thursday night, we saw Major League history as Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela became the first player ever to hit 30 home runs and record 60 stolen bases in the same season.

How did Acuna Jr. make history?

Acuna Jr. made history by hitting a grand slam in the second inning in an 8-7 Braves win over the Dodgers. The grand slam also scored Braves catcher Sean Murphy of Peekskill, New York, shortstop Orlando Arcia of Anaco, Venezuela, and second baseman Nicky Lopez of Naperville, Illinois. At the time, the Braves went up by a score of 5-1. Acuna Jr. was also one of two Braves players to hit in a home run in the contest. He was joined by third baseman Austin Riley of Memphis, Tennessee.

It was a poor performance by Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn of Indianapolis, Indiana. He saw his earned run average for the season increase to 5.81, as he gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. It was also Lynn’s first loss in six games with the Dodgers.

2023 MLB Statistics

Acuna Jr. should be the overwhelming favourite to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2023. He leads Major League Baseball with 120 runs scored, 181 hits, 62 stolen bases, and a .419 on base percentage. Acuna Jr. also has 31 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs, 83 runs batted in, 70 walks, 308 total bases, two sacrifice flies, and a slugging percentage of .574.

Two Sacrifice Flies

Acuna’s sacrifice flies came in Braves wins. The first came in a 6-0 Braves win over the Miami Marlins on May 2, and the second came in an 8-3 Braves win over the Colorado Rockies on June 15.

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top