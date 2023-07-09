F1

F1 British Grand Prix: Qualifying Results Heading Into Sunday

Colin Lynch
The Grid is set for the 2023 British Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to the iconic Silverstone circuit for the 2023 British Grand Prix, a highly anticipated event on the F1 Circuit.

In a thrilling and eventful qualifying session at the Silverstone Circuit, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his fifth consecutive pole position and seventh of the 2023 season. Despite the challenging wet-to-dry conditions, Verstappen showcased his exceptional skills to claim the top spot.

The session saw Verstappen face an unexpected moment in the pit lane that resulted in damage to his front wing. However, he remained undeterred and emerged victorious with a significant two-tenths lead over the determined Lando Norris of McLaren, who delighted the home crowd with his strong performance. Oscar Piastri of McLaren also impressed, finishing just a tenth behind Norris in third place.

 

It’s Been All About Red Bull In 2023

The previous race in Austria saw Max Verstappen extend his dominant streak with a fifth consecutive victory, strengthening his lead in the world championship by 81 points. Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, currently holds second place.

Lewis Hamilton had a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari secured a podium finish. As the British drivers, Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris, approach their home race, they will be eager to deliver strong performances. Both Mercedes and McLaren have introduced recent upgrades, bringing renewed optimism to their respective teams.

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Norris

Cla Driver Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1’26.720
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1’26.961 0.241
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1’27.092 0.372
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’27.136 0.416
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’27.148 0.428
63 George Russell Mercedes 1’27.155 0.435
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’27.211 0.491
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1’27.530 0.810
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1’27.659 0.939
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1’27.689 0.969
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1’28.896 2.176
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1’28.935 2.215
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1’28.956 2.236
14  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1’29.031 2.311
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
16  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1’29.968 3.248
17  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1’30.025 3.305
18  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1’30.123 3.403
19  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1’30.513 3.793
20  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1’32.378 5.658
