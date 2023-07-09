F1 British Grand Prix: Qualifying Results Heading Into Sunday

The Grid is set for the 2023 British Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to the iconic Silverstone circuit for the 2023 British Grand Prix, a highly anticipated event on the F1 Circuit.

In a thrilling and eventful qualifying session at the Silverstone Circuit, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his fifth consecutive pole position and seventh of the 2023 season. Despite the challenging wet-to-dry conditions, Verstappen showcased his exceptional skills to claim the top spot.

The session saw Verstappen face an unexpected moment in the pit lane that resulted in damage to his front wing. However, he remained undeterred and emerged victorious with a significant two-tenths lead over the determined Lando Norris of McLaren, who delighted the home crowd with his strong performance. Oscar Piastri of McLaren also impressed, finishing just a tenth behind Norris in third place.

It’s Been All About Red Bull In 2023

The previous race in Austria saw Max Verstappen extend his dominant streak with a fifth consecutive victory, strengthening his lead in the world championship by 81 points. Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, currently holds second place.

Lewis Hamilton had a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari secured a podium finish. As the British drivers, Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris, approach their home race, they will be eager to deliver strong performances. Both Mercedes and McLaren have introduced recent upgrades, bringing renewed optimism to their respective teams.

