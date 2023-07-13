NFL News and Rumors

Daniel Jeremiah: USC’s Caleb Williams Is More Like Josh Allen Than Patrick Mahomes

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams

USC quarterback Caleb Williams enters the 2023 season as the top prospect in college football, with many experts predicting the Heisman Trophy winner to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Because of his strong arm and creativity outside the pocket, Williams has already drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Williams is more like Josh Allen, not Mahomes.

Daniel Jeremiah Compares Caleb Williams To Josh Allen

In his scouting report on NFL.com, Jeremiah understands that Mahomes is the “popular comparison” for Williams. However, Jeremiah believes Williams has more similarities to the Bills’ quarterback.

“From a style and skill set perspective, I think he [Williams] has more in common with Josh Allen,” Jeremiah said. “Obviously, Allen is much taller (6-foot-5), but they are similar athletes as runners and both guys aren’t afraid to seek out contact. They possess elite arm strength to power outside shots versus Cover 2. They like to read plays top-down, always hunting for the big opportunity.

“Also, they can take speed off the ball, showing touch on screens and quick hitters,” Jeremiah continued. “Allen has solidified himself as a top-three quarterback in the NFL, and I see that type of upside in Williams.”

Although Jeremiah believes Williams needs to cut back on the unnecessary sacks, his ability to go off-script and make plays is why scouts peg the USC product as the best quarterback in his draft class.

Caleb Williams And USC Have National Title Aspirations

It’s year two for head coach Lincoln Riley, and the USC Trojans have national title aspirations.

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, the Trojans are ranked No. 7 heading into the 2023 season.

Despite losing his favorite target, Jordan Addison, to the NFL, Williams should have no problem spreading the wealth to a receivers’ room of nine scholarship players.

Williams is coming off a 2022 Heisman campaign where he threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 66.6 completion percentage. Williams also ran for 10 touchdowns. If Williams is healthy, USC has a shot to win every game.

If the Trojans want to make the College Football Playoff, the defense needs to significantly improve after surrendering 423.9 yards per game a season ago.

USC opens the season on August 26 against San Jose State.

