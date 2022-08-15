Carlos Correa’s sister meets Shohei Ohtani, dream come true

Not only is Shohei Ohtani one of the best players that ever played in Major League Baseball, but he’s also a fan favorite and a hero to many. This continued to be the trend on Saturday as Carlos Correa and Shohei Ohtani had a beautiful interaction where Shohei met Carlos’s sister.

Shohei Ohtani Meets Carlos Correa’s Sister

Correa had plenty to say about his sister meeting Shohei Ohtani, according to MLB.com:

“She went to the room last night and she had the most amazing birthday, of course,” Correa said. “I hit a homer. Ohtani hit a homer. She got to meet him, took a picture with him. It was pretty much the perfect birthday for her, so that made me really happy.” “Not crying — she was bawling,” Correa said. “She flooded the hall with her tears.” “His, 100 percent,” Correa said. “She’s tired of watching me hit home runs. She watches every one of my games. She’s never seen Ohtani live hitting a homer on her birthday.” “She’s obsessed with him, and that makes me very happy, because he’s a great role model,” Correa said. “He’s a guy that obviously is making history every single night and he’s just a great role model to have, so for her to look up to a guy like him, it’s good.” “I’m sure she will remember this one for a long time, and I’m very appreciative of Ohtani taking his time to take a picture with her because I know how busy he is and I know everyone wants a piece of Ohtani,” Correa said. “He’s the biggest superstar in this sport, so for him to go out of his way and give her a couple minutes of his time, to me, that means the world.”

Maybe Shohei and Correa Will Play Together One Day

Although it doesn’t seem likely at the moment that Shohei Ohtani and Carlos Correa are ever going to play together, both of them are going to be testing the free-agency market within the next two seasons and it is possible that they both unite and end up playing together.