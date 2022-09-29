Chargers DE Joey Bosa to undergo surgery following groin injury

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is set to undergo surgery on his groin following week 3 injury and has been placed on injury reserve.

Bosa suffered a groin injury during his side’s week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the 27-year old expected to be left on the sideline for a prolonged period of time following his surgery.

we've placed Joey Bosa + Rashawn Slater on injured-reserve and signed Jason Moore + Richard Rodgers to our active roster. → https://t.co/1b8KIHSrxm pic.twitter.com/e643W0ihmF — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 28, 2022

Head coach Brandon Staley provided an update on the Bosa injury on Wednesday, saying that the groin problem was “more significant” than first expected after the Jaguars game leaving the player week-to-week.

Bosa is expected to miss a huge chunk of the season, but Staley said he hopes to see the defensive end back in action in around four weeks time at the earliest.

The Chargers don’t boast a great record without Bosa however, as they remain 2-3 in the league for games played without Bosa since 2020.

The Los Angeles side shipped 41 points in defeat to the Houston Texans last time they were left without their defensive end, but they will have a chance to get their revenge in week 4 this season as they face the Texans on Sunday.

