Colorado vs. Oregon Was Most-Viewed Pac-12 Game Since 2006

David Evans
  • Oregon vs. Colorado was the most watched Pac-12 game since 2006.
  • Averaged 10.4 million viewers on ABC.
  • Most watched game of 2023 season.

The Saturday showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon Ducks became one of the most-viewed games in recent times, attracting 10.4 million viewers on ABC. This matchup marked itself as the most-watched game of the ’23 season and a record holder for the Pac-12 conference game since 2006.

Fans Glued to Colorado Football

The attention around this game was particularly piqued by Colorado’s rising profile this year. Fans were eager to see if the Buffaloes could manifest another surprise upset following their notable victory against TCU in week 1. However, the Ducks were the ones who ended up showcasing their talents, ending the game with a resounding 42-6 win.

This clash wasn’t just a moment of victory for the Ducks, but also a win for ABC, reaching a peak audience of 12.6 million viewers and standing as the network’s second-best regular-season game in five years. The remarkable viewership underscored the ever-growing popularity and the escalating excitement surrounding this exciting Buffaloes team under head coach, Deion Sanders.

The Heated Prematch Atmosphere

Viewers weren’t just treated to the game either, they saw a pregame speech from Oregon coach Dan Lanning that ended up going viral. Lanning told his Ducks team that they were fighting for wins while Colorado were just fighting for clicks.

In the midst of high viewership and spirited speeches, Oregon QB Bo Nix emerged as a key player, solidifying his place in the Heisman race with his substantial contribution to the Ducks’ overwhelming victory.

Conclusion:

The Colorado vs. Oregon game, highlighted by unprecedented viewership and intense competition, represents a resurgence in the popularity of Pac-12 games. The matchup not only provided thrilling moments but also showcased the varying ambitions and the evolving dynamics of college football, ensuring its memorable place in the sport’s history.

David Evans

