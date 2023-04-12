The Indianapolis Colts need to find their quarterback of the future. When asked about the possibility of signing Lamar Jackson, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team is concentrating on the draft for a solution, not the Ravens quarterback.

“We’re focused on the draft and I’m focused on the guys that are in the building right now,” Steichen told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s where we’re at.”

From NFL Now: New #Colts coach Shane Steichen says his team is focused on the draft, not any other team's QB. Let's get into it… pic.twitter.com/jHFXgnMuxP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts Need A Quarterback

With Matt Ryan no longer on the roster, the Colts need a quarterback of the future. The team signed quarterback Gardner Minshew this offseason to pair with Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. However, those quarterbacks are viewed as bridge and backup options, not franchise quarterbacks.

The Colts have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and are in a prime position to take a quarterback. The top four quarterback prospects on most big boards are C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Bryce Young of Alabama, Anthony Richardson of Florida, and Will Levis of Kentucky.

The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans hold the first and second picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and both teams are strongly considering quarterbacks with their selections. The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 3 pick, and many teams have started to inquire about trading up to that position.

Lamar Jackson Would Cost Two First-Round Picks If Signed To An Offer Sheet

The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he can negotiate with other teams. If a team like the Colts signed Jackson to an offer sheet and the Ravens choose not to match it, Indianapolis will give Baltimore two first-round picks.

That may be a price worth paying, considering Jackson is a former MVP entering the prime of his career at age 26. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said that he believes first-round picks are “gold” and does not want to surrender them to sign Jackson.

“Our belief, and my belief, has always been you build through the draft, the draft is your pipeline for success or failure,” Irsay said. “That is where it’s at.”

