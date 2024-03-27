Domantas Sabonis Sets Double-Double Record

Sacramento Kings center, Domantas Sabonis, made history on March 25th , 2024, in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Sabonis now holds the record for most consecutive double-doubles in the post-merger era. In the matchup, the versatile big logged 11 points, 13 total rebounds, and 10 assists. He broke Kevin Love’s record who had a 53-game streak with double-doubles when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. For context, a double-double is when a player records double-digit numbers in at least two statistical categories (i.e., 10 points and 10 rebounds). Domantas Sabonis now holds the record at 54 games and counting.

Domantas Sabonis Sets Post-Merger Record for Most Consecutive Double-Doubles

His Numbers This Season

The double-double king started his streak on December 2 nd of 2023. However, Sabonis has also been impressive in other facets this season. On the year, he is averaging a respectable 19.8 points, 8.3 assists, and a league-leading 13.7 total rebounds per game. On top of this, the three-time All-Star is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 62.4 percent, an offensive rating of 129, and a player efficiency rating of 23.7 which is a career-best for the Kings center. It is no secret that Domantas Sabonis is having one of the most efficient campaigns in recent memory. He has solidified his place among the upper echelon of the best big men in the current NBA. However, many are still questioning whether the Sacramento Kings have enough firepower to make a deep postseason run this season.

Can Domantas Sabonis Lead the Kings to a Deep Playoff Run?

The Kings are not in the top-five of the Western Conference this year like many expected. However, they are still in the playoff picture and could still pose many matchup problems depending on who they draw in the first round. It will also depend on if they can remain out of the play-in picture. The star duo of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox is a nightmare for opposing defenses. Not to mention, Malik Monk is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate for a reason and is having a terrific year with Sacramento’s second unit. Sacramento’s team defense has also improved as they lead the league in team defensive rebounding percentage (74.3 percent), rank 13th in team defensive rebounds at 33.1 per game, and rank 14th in steals at 7.5 per game. While Sacramento’s current record of 42-29 does leave something to be desired, it is clear they will still be a tough matchup for any team in the first round of the playoffs. This could be the year Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox lead the Kings out of the first round.