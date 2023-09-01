Boxing News and Rumors

Errol Spence Jr. Activates Rematch Clause to Fight Terence Crawford Again

Garrett Kerman
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. has activated his rematch clause to fight Terence Crawford again, according to trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntrye. This move ties Crawford’s hands for the remainder of the year. Crawford had been talking about wanting to fight the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo winner next, but that’s not happening now that the former unified welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) has exercised his rematch clause. The date for the rematch has not been confirmed yet.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford first fought in July 2023, with Crawford winning by TKO. The fight was highly anticipated, as both fighters were undefeated at the time and considered two of the best welterweights in the world. Crawford’s victory over Spence cemented his status as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

The rematch is expected to take place in early 2024, with the venue and date still to be determined. The first fight between Spence and Crawford took place on July 29, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

BoMac’s Comments

BoMac, Crawford’s trainer, has confirmed that Spence has activated his rematch clause, but he is not sure when the rematch will occur. He is hoping that the fight will take place before the end of the year, as a delay into the first quarter of 2024 will limit Crawford’s options for a big fight. BoMac will need to “get off his high horse and humble himself” if Crawford loses the rematch with Spence, as Crawford had been talking about wanting to fight the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo winner next.

Crawford’s options for a big fight will be limited if the rematch with Spence is delayed into 2024. He had been talking about wanting to fight the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight, but that is not happening now that Spence has exercised his rematch clause. Crawford will have to wait for the rematch with Spence to occur before he can move on to other big fights.

Boxing News and Rumors
