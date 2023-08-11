Cedric Doumbe, a former Glory kickboxing champion, will make his debut in the Professional Fighters League at the 2023 PFL Europe Playoffs. The event will take place on September 30th at the Zenith Paris La Villette in Paris. Doumbe will be the main event of the night, taking on fellow Frenchman Jordan Zebo in a welterweight contest.

Doumbe’s Background

Cedric Doumbe is a French kickboxer and mixed martial artist. He is a former Glory Welterweight Champion and has a professional kickboxing record of 75 wins, 7 losses, and 1 draw. In MMA, he has a perfect record of 4 wins and no losses.

Doumbe’s Opponent

Jordan Zebo is also a French mixed martial artist and will be making his PFL debut against Doumbe. Zebo is undefeated in his MMA career with two finishes in his four fights.

PFL Playoff’s Europe

The 2023 PFL Europe Playoffs will feature the semifinals for the light heavyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, and women’s flyweight’s of the 2023 PFL Europe season. The event will also showcase several non-playoff bouts, including Doumbe vs. Zebo.

Cedric Doumbe is a highly skilled striker with a wealth of experience in kickboxing. His transition to MMA has been successful so far, with four wins in four fights. However, he will face a tough test in Jordan Zebo, who is also undefeated in his MMA career. The fight will likely be a striking battle, with both fighters looking to keep the fight standing. Doumbe’s kickboxing background gives him an advantage in this area, but Zebo has shown that he is capable of finishing fights on the ground as well.

Cedric Doumbe’s debut in the PFL is highly anticipated, and he will be looking to make a statement against Jordan Zebo. The fight promises to be an exciting matchup between two undefeated French fighters. Fans of MMA and kickboxing will not want to miss this event, which will take place on September 30th in Paris.