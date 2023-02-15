With the Super Bowl over, the NFL now heads into the offseason.

Free agency and the NFL Draft are two critical events that will take place over the next couple of months. Many teams are in the market for a new quarterback, with the number of teams looking for a QB upgrade could reach double digits. Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Ryan Tannehill are some quarterbacks who could switch teams this offseason.

Below are NFL five teams who need a new quarterback in 2023.

5 NFL Teams That Need A New Quarterback In 2023

1. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been searching for a franchise quarterback since releasing Cam Newton in 2020. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, and Will Grier have all had chances to solidify their status as the starting quarterback. The Panthers even brought back Newton to try and change their luck. However, it’s been to no avail, as the Panthers have had five straight losing seasons. New head coach Frank Reich will look to change Carolina’s luck in 2023. As the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich guided Carson Wentz to an MVP-caliber season and Nick Foles to a Super Bowl victory. Expect Reich to bring in a proven veteran to play quarterback.

2. New Orleans Saints

Like the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints are searching for a quarterback to replace the franchise’s best player of all time, quarterback Drew Brees. Quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Andy Dalton, Ian Book, and Trevor Siemian have all started games for the Saints throughout the last two seasons. Yet, it has not led to success, as the Saints failed to qualify for the playoffs in those two seasons. Winston is still under contract with the Saints, but New Orleans is reportedly interested in signing Carr.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been released, per source. Team released him before $40.4 million in his contract became guaranteed today. Carr is now a free agent and is expected to draw interest from the Saints and Panthers, amongst others. pic.twitter.com/X2v6pDecqP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

On February 14, the Derek Carr era in Las Vegas ended as the Raiders released the veteran quarterback. For the first time in nine seasons, the Raiders need a new QB. Many NFL experts believed the Raiders would make a play to sign Tom Brady, but that rumor ended when Brady retired in early February. Now, the Raiders will most likely look to bring in a veteran to run the offense. Signing Garoppolo is a possibility. However, the Raiders could make a big swing and trade for Rodgers, reuniting the future Hall of Famer with his favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have arguably the toughest task of the offseason as they look to find a replacement for Brady. No quarterback will ever be able to match what Brady did for the Bucs’ franchise, leading Tampa to a Super Bowl in his first year. The Bucs could name quarterback Kyle Trask, their second-round draft pick in 2021, the starter. However, Carr and Garoppolo have been linked to Tampa in recent weeks, so the Bucs will be very active this offseason.

5. New York Jets

Out of all the teams on the list, the New York Jets have the best “win now” roster.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Elijah Moore, running back Breece Hall, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker are all under the age of 23. However, inconsistent quarterback play from Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco cratered the team’s season.

With a top 10 defense and ascending offense, the Jets are a playoff team with the right quarterback. Acquiring Rodgers in a trade is the type of move that could turn the Jets into a contender.